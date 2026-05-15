2 Seriously Hurt in Madison County Collision

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — Two men were seriously hurt in a crash in Madison County on Thursday.

The accident happened at the intersection of County Road 200 West and 500 North.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, a black Dodge truck pulling a trailer failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with another truck, a gray Ford F-150.

Madison County Sheriff’s Department

A 66-year-old man from Cicero was driving the Dodge truck, which caught on fire at the scene of the crash. He was transported to a hospital in Anderson with internal injuries before being transported later to an Indianapolis hospital.

The driver of the Ford truck was a 30-year-old man from Manilla in Rush County. He was ejected from his vehicle and had to be flown to a hospital in Indianapolis with serious injuries.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department Accident Investigation Team is investigating the crash.