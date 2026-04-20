Braun Signs Bill to Protect Hoosier Highways from Illegal CDL Drivers

Source: (Photo by Sarah Silbiger-Pool/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Governor Mike Braun announced on Monday that he has signed a bill (House Enrolled Act 1200) to take on what he calls the “dangerous upsurge of illegal aliens with Commercial Drivers’ Licenses driving large commercial trucks on Hoosier roads and highways.”

“We are revoking all CDLs from illegal aliens and penalizing companies who employ them,” Braun said. “We’re also strengthening our CDL licensing process. Through strong enforcement we will keep our highways safe for Hoosiers.”

Illegal aliens driving commercial vehicles involved in fatal crashes has brought attention to this. Illegal immigrants with CDLs, who were driving large commercial trucks, caused multiple fatal crashes in Indiana.

This past fall, Braun also teamed up with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Operation Midway Blitz, a joint task force with State Police that led to over 220 arrests near the Illinois state line, including nearly 150 truck drivers.

Furthermore, a collaborative audit with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has already resulted in the removal of hundreds of illegally licensed drivers from the road. Braun, Attorney General Todd Rokita, and Rep. Jim Pressel collaborated on first of its kind language to tighten the CDL application process, ensuring the state has the clear authority to keep unauthorized drivers off the road.