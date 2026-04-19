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Spring Warm-Up Briefly Arrives Before Midweek Storm Chances Increase

Indianapolis will see a short-lived stretch of improving and warmer weather early this week before a more active and unsettled pattern returns mid to late week.

Published on April 19, 2026

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National Weather Service
Source: National Weather Service

Spring Warm-Up Briefly Arrives Before Midweek Storm Chances Increase

Indianapolis will see a short-lived stretch of improving and warmer weather early this week before a more active and unsettled pattern returns mid to late week, according to guidance shared by local National Weather Service meteorologist Aaron Updike.

After a chilly start to the week, temperatures will rebound quickly by Tuesday, followed by increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms heading into the latter half of the week.

Today will remain cool and breezy across central Indiana with highs in the upper 50s to near 60°F. Skies will feature a mix of clouds and sun as west to northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph continue through the afternoon. While most areas stay dry, a stray afternoon shower can’t be completely ruled out, though overall conditions look favorable for outdoor plans.

Tonight will turn clear and cold as temperatures fall into the lower to middle 30s. Winds will ease later in the night, but frost is expected by daybreak. Some colder rural spots may briefly dip to near freezing, making it another night where sensitive plants should be protected.

Monday brings a return of dry, quiet weather with plenty of sunshine. Highs will reach the upper 50s to near 60°F with light winds. After a frosty start, conditions will feel more comfortable in the afternoon, making it a good day for errands, yard work, and outdoor activities. Monday night will be clear and chilly again with lows near freezing and another round of widespread frost likely.

Tuesday brings a noticeable warm-up, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 70s under a mix of sun and clouds. A southwest breeze around 10 to 15 mph will help draw in much warmer air. Most of the day should stay dry and pleasant, but a late-day shower cannot be ruled out as conditions begin to turn more unsettled.

By Wednesday and Thursday, cloud cover increases and the chance for showers and thunderstorms returns as a frontal boundary moves into the region. Scattered to widespread showers are possible, with periods of moderate to heavy rainfall and a few embedded thunderstorms. Temperatures will settle back into the 60s as the system moves through.

Thursday into Friday looks especially active, with the potential for the heaviest rainfall of the week. Additional showers may linger into Saturday before conditions begin to slowly improve. Temperatures will stay seasonable in the 60s with persistent cloud cover and damp conditions at times.

Overall, Indianapolis is headed for a classic spring transition: a brief taste of warm, pleasant weather Tuesday followed by several days of unsettled conditions with repeated rain chances and occasional thunderstorms. As forecasters note, the main concern late week will likely be rainfall totals rather than severe weather at this time.

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