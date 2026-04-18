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Missing Child Found in Kokomo, Mother Arrested for Kidnapping

Kokomo police arrested 21-year-old Nizhoni Carter and charged her with kidnapping her 2-year-old child.

Published on April 18, 2026

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Nizhoni Carter
Nizhoni Carter (Source: Hamilton County Jail)

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police arrested a woman for kidnapping her 2-year-old child.

Officers located the missing child on Thursday at a home in Kokomo. They were contacted by the Fishers Police Department about the child possibly being with their noncustodial mother.

A search warrant was executed at the home, and the mother, 21-year-old Nizhoni Carter, was taken into custody and brought back to Hamilton County. She’s been charged with kidnapping and interference with child custody.

Anyone with more information relating to the case is asked to contact the Fishers or Kokomo police departments.

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