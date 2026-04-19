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IMPD: Body Found in Water on Indy’s Northwest Side

Published on April 18, 2026

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Body found in lake
Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS–A body was found in a pond Saturday afternoon on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

Firefighters with the Pike Township Fire Department say they were called just before 2 pm to the 8800 block of Colby Boulevard, just off of 86th Street near Michigan Road. They had been told that a body was in the water.

A body was found and recovered. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call IMPD or Crimestoppers.

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