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ISP: Nearly 400 Pounds of Cocaine Seized in Putnam County

ISP: Nearly 400 Pounds of Cocaine Seized in Putnam County Traffic Stop

Published on April 20, 2026

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Drugs seized in Putnam County
Source: Indiana State Police

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind.–State Police say a traffic stop in Putnam County Monday morning led to an arrest and the seizure of nearly 400 pounds of suspected cocaine.

Police say they stopped 27-year-old Harmandeep Singh of Bakersfield, California because he was in a commercial motor vehicle that was speeding on I-70 near Cloverdale in Putnam County.

“Consent to search the tractor and trailer was requested and granted. Inside the rear of the trailer, several duffle bags and cardboard boxes were found which contained approximately 392 pounds (178 kilograms) of suspected cocaine. The estimated street value of the seized narcotics is approximately $9 million. Singh was taken into custody and transported to the Putnam County Jail where he is being held on a $30,000 cash bond,” said State Police in a Monday night news release.

Singh is preliminarily charged with dealing a narcotic drug (level 2 felony) and possession of a narcotic drug (level 3 felony).

State Police also said that drug interdiction has been a major priority and continues to be a central focus in 2026.

“One key strategy in preventing illicit drugs from entering the Hoosier State is the continued expansion of the Indiana State Police Interdiction Unit. This unit, operating full‑time within the Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section (DES), focuses on criminal interdiction efforts along Indiana’s major thoroughfares. Its mission is to disrupt the flow of illegal drugs and other contraband before they reach Indiana communities—helping safeguard lives and property throughout the state,” said State Police in the news release.

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