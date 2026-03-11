Listen Live
Indiana Task Force 1 Deploys After Tornado

The team reports widespread damage to homes, buildings, trees and farms.

Published on March 11, 2026

Tornadoes Leave Wreckage Behind In Midwest
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Task Force 1 was activated early Wednesday as a FEMA Type 3 search‑and‑rescue team and deployed to Lake Village after a tornado struck the community.

The team, led by IFD Division Chief Tom Neal, includes 43 members from IFD and other participating agencies. They left headquarters at 4:40 a.m. and arrived in Lake Village around 6:40 a.m.

Crews are conducting search‑and‑rescue operations in one of the hardest‑hit areas. Two deaths have been confirmed. The team reports widespread damage to homes, buildings, trees and farms.

Officials say the extent of the destruction will determine how long the deployment lasts.

