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IMPD: Murder Suspect Detained With Help From the Community

Published on April 16, 2026

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Javon Cushenberry
Source: IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS–Police in Indianapolis say it was a tip from the community that led to the capture of a 39-year-old murder suspect named Javon Cushenberry Thursday night.

Cushenberry is accused of killing a 33-year-old woman named Rachael Lynn Rakes and severely injuring her father on Sunday night on Westbrook Avenue Sunday night. That’s on the west side between Lynhurst Drive and Holt Road.

He got away from the home not long after the shooting, which prompted U.S. Marshals and Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana to offer a reward for any information that would lead to Cushenberry’s arrest.

IMPD says they found and arrested Cushenberry outside a business in the 6500 block of West Washington Street. They say they also found a gun in his waistband.

“We owe it to our community and our dedicated officers for this safe and quick apprehension – THANK YOU!” said IMPD in a Thursday night news release.

Neighbors near the shooting described the details of what they experienced shortly after the shots were fired. One man called 911 shortly after the gunfire.

“After we heard the screaming, we came out and saw him on the porch. I asked him, ‘are you okay?’ and he said, ‘No. I’ve been shot six or seven times. Call 911. My daughter is in the house,” said the man who preferred not to be identified.

Another man said he saw roughly 15 cop cars after the shooting happened.

“We found out that he got into the house through the crawl space to get in to shoot both the girl and her Dad. It’s very sad,” said the man who also did not want to be identified.

Cushenberry was found guilty of attempted murder 20 years ago and spent eight years in prison. Court records show that Cushenberry’s criminal history includes prior arrests for domestic violence and methamphetamine charges.

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