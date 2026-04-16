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Vigo County Candidate Says She Faced Calls to End District 38 Bid

Her candidacy was later challenged over a case from when she was 19.

Published on April 16, 2026

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Source: Alexandra Wilson / Alexandra Wilson

TERRE HAUTE, Ind — Alexandra Wilson, a Republican running for Indiana Senate District 38, says she entered the race to focus on local issues in Vigo County and has since faced pressure to step aside while also dealing with repeated challenges to her eligibility.

Wilson, a Vigo County resident, told Indy Politics she decided to run after hearing concerns about the proposed Vigo County School Corporation mega-school project and a planned CO₂ storage initiative in northwest Vigo County. She said residents raised questions about costs, environmental impact, and whether leaders were responding to community input.

Shortly after filing for the May primary, Wilson said she began receiving calls and text messages from people connected to the White House political affairs office and Indiana leaders.

She identified those contacts as James Blair and Matt Brasseaux, along with outreach from Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith and staff for Gov. Mike Braun. She said the conversations included discussions about whether she would exit the race and possible state appointments.

Wilson said she declined those offers and stayed in the race.

Her candidacy was later challenged over a case from when she was 19. Wilson says the charge was reduced to a misdemeanor and later expunged. The Indiana Election Commission deadlocked twice, 2–2, allowing her to remain on the ballot.

The District 38 GOP primary includes incumbent Sen. Greg Goode and Brenda Wilson, who has received an endorsement from President Donald Trump.

Wilson said she continues to campaign while eight and a half months pregnant and remains focused on the race. The primary is May 5.

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