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Former Gov. Daniels Returns to Lead Purdue as Interim President

Daniels previously served as Purdue’s president from 2013 to 2022 after two terms as Indiana governor

Published on May 25, 2026

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Vanderbilt v Purdue
Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

STATEWIDE — Former Purdue president Mitch Daniels is returning to lead the university on an interim basis following President Mung Chiang’s departure.

Purdue’s Board of Trustees voted to bring Daniels back starting July 1, just days after Chiang announced he is leaving to become Northwestern University’s next president.

Daniels previously served as Purdue’s president from 2013 to 2022 after two terms as Indiana governor. Since stepping down, he has been president emeritus and chair of the Purdue Research Foundation.

Trustees chair Gary Lehman said the board appreciates Daniels’ willingness to step in while the search for a new president gets underway.

Daniels said maintaining the university’s momentum is important and that he agreed to return if it helps provide stability during the transition.

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