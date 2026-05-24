3 People Injured in Downtown Indy Shooting

Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot in downtown Indianapolis Sunday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says it happened around 3:15 a.m. in the 100 block of South Meridian Street, not far from Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

When cops arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds. Medics rushed one person to the hospital in critical condition, while the other two are stable.

Police detained multiple people at the scene, but they have not announced any formal arrests. The investigation is ongoing.