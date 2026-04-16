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Big Ten Volleyball Conference Tournament to be Played in Fishers

Published on April 16, 2026

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Nebraska v Wisconsin
Source: Michael Gomez / Getty

FISHERS, Ind.–The Big Ten Conference announced its first-ever volleyball tournament on Thursday. It is set to take place from Nov. 20-25 at the Fishers Event Center.

“We look forward to bringing the nation’s top talent together for an entire week of exhilarating competition culminating in the crowning of the inaugural Big Ten Volleyball Tournament Champion,” said Big Ten Commissioner Tony Pettiti.

The top 15 teams in the regular-season standings will qualify for the tournament.

Three matches will be played in the opening round of the tournament, followed by four second-round matches. The competition will then progress through the quarterfinals and semifinals, culminating with the championship match slated for November 25. One off day will be built into the tournament schedule. 

The Big Ten regular-season schedule will decrease from 20 to 17 matches, in a single, round-robin format to account for the tournament. Television designations and ticket information will be distributed at a later date.

Indiana Hoosier Volleyball Coach Steve Aird said the synergy from Commissioner Pettiti all the way down to the coaches and staff has been top notch while trying to get this done.

“I’m super excited and proud. It’s great that our state is hosting it. This just turns in more inventory for the Big Ten. I’m very excited that it worked out and I can’t wait to see where it leads,” said Aird.

Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness is also looking forward to it.

“Fishers is a volleyball city, and today’s announcement brings us one step closer to delivering an unforgettable experience for fans. This fall, our city will become the epicenter of Big Ten women’s volleyball as many of the nation’s top programs come together in one venue for the first time. We can’t wait to welcome passionate fans and outstanding student-athletes to Fishers for what promises to be an incredible showcase of the sport,” said Fadness.

The city of Indianapolis and surrounding communities are no stranger to hosting Big Ten tournaments and championships. Big Ten titles in football, men’s and women’s indoor track & field and women’s basketball have all been earned in the area this year, and the 2026 Big Ten Rowing Championships head to the Indianapolis Rowing Center May 16-17.

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