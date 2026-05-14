Mobility Track Chairs Stolen from Fort Harrison State Park

The break-ins happened between 9 pm April 30 and 6 am May 1. Six DNR buildings were vandalized.

LAWRENCE, Ind.–The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is trying to figure out who stole mobility track chairs and two Vietnam War-era helmets from Fort Harrison State Park in Lawrence.

Source: Indiana Department of Natural Resources

“Several items were stolen, including two AXIS Model 30 track chairs, which are black and orange with large tracks for wheels. Track chairs are all-terrain, electric-powered wheelchairs that help people with limited mobility safely explore rugged, off-road environments. The chairs were recently purchased to expand access to the outdoors at all Indiana State Parks,” said Captain Jet Quillen with DNR Law Enforcement.

Quillen says a $5,500 reward is being offered for information that leads to the recovery of the track chairs and the arrest of the offenders. $5,000 of that is coming from a private donor and the other $500 is from the Indiana Parks Alliance.

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“We’re hoping that by getting the word out that maybe someone will come forward and let us know if they saw anything. As far as the Vietnam War-era helmets, we think they likely went with the chairs, so if we find the chairs, we’ll probably find the helmets,” said Quillen.