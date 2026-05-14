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Mobility Track Chairs Stolen from Fort Harrison State Park

Published on May 14, 2026

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Wheelchair Photo 1
Source: Indiana Department of Natural Resources

Mobility Track Chairs Stolen from Fort Harrison State Park

LAWRENCE, Ind.–The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is trying to figure out who stole mobility track chairs and two Vietnam War-era helmets from Fort Harrison State Park in Lawrence.

The break-ins happened between 9 pm April 30 and 6 am May 1. Six DNR buildings were vandalized.

Wheelchair Photo 2
Source: Indiana Department of Natural Resources

“Several items were stolen, including two AXIS Model 30 track chairs, which are black and orange with large tracks for wheels. Track chairs are all-terrain, electric-powered wheelchairs that help people with limited mobility safely explore rugged, off-road environments. The chairs were recently purchased to expand access to the outdoors at all Indiana State Parks,” said Captain Jet Quillen with DNR Law Enforcement.

Quillen says a $5,500 reward is being offered for information that leads to the recovery of the track chairs and the arrest of the offenders. $5,000 of that is coming from a private donor and the other $500 is from the Indiana Parks Alliance.

“We’re hoping that by getting the word out that maybe someone will come forward and let us know if they saw anything. As far as the Vietnam War-era helmets, we think they likely went with the chairs, so if we find the chairs, we’ll probably find the helmets,” said Quillen.

Wheelchair Photo 3
Source: Indiana Department of Natural Resources

As part of a program that got started in March, the DNR purchased 45 of these chairs.

“They really give people who have limited mobility an extra opportunity to tour our state parks and see them in a way they never have before,” said Quillen.

Tips can be directed to the Indiana Conservation Officers (ICO) Dispatch Center at 812-837-9536 or emailed to ICODispatch@dnr.IN.gov.

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