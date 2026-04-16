A Few Men Arrested in Fatal AMC Theater Shooting; Victim Identified

Source: (Photo by Jiri Hera/Getty.)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrests of two suspects in connection with the fatal shooting at the AMC Evansville 16 parking lot.

Deputies tracked down 19-year-old Deshawndre Brown and 18-year-old Pierce Butler Wednesday evening. These arrests follow the initial arrest of 19-year-old Kardae Langley. Investigators say Langley, Brown, and Butler tried to rob a man of marijuana vape pens in the theater parking lot Tuesday evening.

Deputies identified the victim as 23-year-old Ethan Stenftenagel on Thursday. He was found in a vehicle after he was shot near the edge of the parking lot on Pearl Drive, near West Lloyd Expressway and South Boehne Camp Road. Stenftenagel died at the scene.

Investigators say they used Flock Safety camera technology to track a vehicle, eventually trailing Brown to a hotel in St. Louis, Missouri, where he was arrested around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. He awaits extradition to Indiana.

Butler was found on South Kentucky Avenue, near East Walnut Street and Bellemeade Avenue, in Evansville. He was taken into custody shortly after 8 p.m.

Langley, Brown, and Butler all face charges of murder and robbery.