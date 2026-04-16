DCS Director’s Video Touting Faith-Based Program as ‘Safe’ Raises Questions

DCS director endorsed a faith-based teen program despite abuse allegations against it

Endorsement used official DCS resources, damaging agency's credibility

State laws allow DCS to avoid oversight of faith-based programs like this one

Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — A social-media video of the director at the Indiana Department of Child Services (DCS) touting a Lebanon faith-based program for troubled teens as “safe” is raising concerns about a potential conflict of interest.

In the November 2025 video posted on the Refuge Girls Academy’s Facebook video, DCS director Adam Krupp is seated at his desk at the Indiana Department of Child Services.

“I want to encourage everyone to come out Saturday night, 6 o’clock, to support the Refuge, part of the teen challenge program where putting hope within reach for teenage girls is part of a safe, faith-based residential program exists right here in the community” Krupp said in the video. “Can’t wait to see everybody Saturday as we share more about the mission, the need right here in Boone County and talk about ways you can help.”

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Nine women filed a federal lawsuit on April 8 against Central Indiana Teen Challenge, which is currently operating under the name The Refuge Girls Academy.

The lawsuit alleges “systemic abuse, neglect, trafficking, exploitation, and forced labor” at the facility between 2011 and 2018.

According to the lawsuit, the women allege they were forced to work at fundraising events and give personal testimonials at rallies to raise funds.

I-Team 8 shared the video with Julia Vaughn, executive director at Common Cause Indiana, a grassroots nonpartisan lobbying organization that promotes open and honest government.

“It’s not appropriate. It is a conflict of interest when you are vouching for an entity that you have oversight of,” Vaughn told News 8. “I think it is inappropriate for the director of any state agency to offer a personal or professional endorsement of any organization that they have oversight on.”

Indiana DCS is tasked with investigating abuse and neglect of children.

Because of state law, I-Team 8 can’t find out if DCS has conducted any child abuse or neglect investigations at the Refuge Girls Academy or Central Indiana Teen Challenge.

The newly filed lawsuit claims between 2011 and 2018, teens were abused, neglected, sent to isolation rooms for long periods of time, and forced into labor including fundraising.

“This video was for a fundraiser so not only is he giving a seal of approval, but he’s also helping this agency raise money,” Vaughn said. “So again, it’s just very much a too close for comfort relationship.”

The Refuge Girls Academy posted the video in November 2025, months before the abuse claims came to light publicly.

The Facebook video showed Krupp in an official capacity using the DCS state logo.

“Clearly it damages the credibility of the agency,” Vaughn said. “The way to avoid this altogether would have simply been to decline the invitation to participate in this fundraiser, to go on Facebook and really vouch for this service provider.”

Vaughn said Krupp’s support for the program could also probably impact the credibility of any future investigations conducted by DCS at the Lebanon program.

“Any investigation would be called into question when you have the head of the state agency that’s in charge of investigating sort of offering his seal of approval,” Vaughn said. “It’s not appropriate.”

Vaughn said she considers Krupp’s public endorsement of the faith-based program to be unethical.

“I think if we had stronger ethics laws here in Indiana, we could say yes absolutely this is a conflict of interest under the law,” Vaughn said. “I don’t think have those high standards here, but it just doesn’t look right.”

I-Team 8 also checked with several state agencies, including the Indiana Department of Health and the Family and Social Services Administration.

Both IDOH and FSSA said they have no oversight or authority over this faith-based program.

Adam Krupp has been on leave of absence since January 2026, so I-Team 8 has been unable to speak with Krupp about the video.

I-Team 8 has contacted DCS several times since April 14 asking for a response. On Wednesday, a DCS spokesperson confirmed the agency did not share the video on its social media channels. The agency also confirmed the facility was not licensed by DCS, and that it is not required because of its religious affiliation.

We’ve asked how Krupp determined the program was safe, why he made the video, and if he has made similar videos for other faith-based programs.

We are waiting on a response.