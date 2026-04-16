Listen Live
Close
Local

NWS: Mostly Dry Across Indiana, Rain Returns Saturday Morning

Wind is expected to be the main concern with Saturday’s storms.

Published on April 16, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Weather
Source: @NWS / @NWS

STATEWIDE — Rain moves across parts of Indiana today, followed by a break in the weather Friday before storms return early Saturday and cooler air settles in to end the weekend.

Aaron Updike with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis says some spotty showers are possible this afternoon, but most areas should stay dry.

“There’s gonna be still a little bit of moisture, so I can’t rule out isolated showers, but for the most part it should remain dry over most areas this afternoon,” Updike said.

Conditions turn quieter heading into Friday.

“As we get into tonight and tomorrow, we’re actually gonna get a dry stretch,” Updike said.

That changes late Friday into early Saturday as a system develops to the west and moves in.

“We’re looking at some storms developing upstream in Illinois and Wisconsin late Friday, and that will push into central Indiana earlier on Saturday,” Updike said. “Right now, it looks like the best chance for rain is going to be between around 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Saturday.”

Some showers could linger into late morning or early afternoon before clearing out later in the day.

“It might be some lingering showers late morning, early afternoon, but by mid to late Saturday afternoon we should be dry again,” he said.

Wind is expected to be the main concern with Saturday’s storms.

“After Saturday’s storm system passes through in the morning, we’re gonna get a cold front, and it’s gonna be much cooler as we get into Sunday and the early part of next week,” Updike said.

High temperatures on Sunday are expected to stay in the mid to upper 50s.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Huey Baker and Team
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

First RJ Williams Scholarship Awarded to Local Student-Athlete

Weather
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

NWS: Mostly Dry Across Indiana, Rain Returns Saturday Morning

Virginia Gov. Northam Announces Removal Of Confederate Statues
National  |  Ryan Hedrick

Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and His Wife Found Dead

Faith-based program
Local  |  WISH-TV

DCS Director’s Video Touting Faith-Based Program as ‘Safe’ Raises Questions

Curfew lights downtown Indy
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Indy Committee Approves Changes to Youth Curfew for Summer

Red and Blue Police Lights
Local  |  Staff

Man Killed in Indianapolis Shooting

Madison County teacher
Local  |  John Herrick

Indiana School District Reaches Settlement with Former School Counselor Who Spoke about Gender Identity Policy

NFL: DEC 22 49ers at Colts
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Blue Is Back: Colts Celebrate Mascot with Birthday Bash

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Local  |  John Herrick

More than 20 People Arrested in Johnson County Narcotics Investigation

Clinton County Council
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Clinton County Strips Fiscal Power From Arrested Sheriff and Wife

Foster Success
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Foster Success Highlights Struggle of Teens Aging Out of Care

People vote inside one of the vote centers at University of...
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Judge Blocks Law Restricting Student IDs for Indiana May Primary

Cut gas line
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Cut Gas Line Causes Multiple Lanes on I-465 to Close

Indy 500
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Signs of the Indy 500 Start Appearing Downtown

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close