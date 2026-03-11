Listen Live
Indiana Drivers React to Possible Tolls on I-70 Starting in 2029

Published on March 11, 2026

Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS–Starting in 2029, you may have to pay a toll when driving on I-70 if Gov. Mike Braun’s application is approved by the federal government. This was first reported by the Indiana Capitol Chronicle.

I-70 stretches 156 miles from near West Terre Haute eastward to Richmond. It was originally constructed as a four-lane highway, but a toll could help pay to widen it to six or more lanes.

The proposal includes a toll rate of 10 cents per mile for cars and SUVs. That’s about $15.60 to drive a car across Indiana on Interstate 70. It’ll cost more for semitractor-trailers; 54 cents per mile, or $84.24 to drive the full 156 miles of the interstate.

Portions of I-70 are already tolled in Pennsylvania and Kansas.

If the federal government approves Indiana’s application, drivers won’t start paying tolls until 2029.

A majority of drivers News 8 spoke too aren’t happy.

Rob Guernsey has lived in Indiana his entire life. “I think that’s going to put a lot of strain on people. Because it’s a pretty major artery. It seems like it (I-70) is always under maintenance anyway, so I don’t know what else they’re going to do.”

Gabriel Collins-Green wasn’t thrilled by the idea either. He’d rather focus on local roads. “I’m not the biggest fan of it. My biggest harp on the whole ordeal is I’d rather have clean roads that we can drive on with no traffic or potholes.”

But, new Indiana resident Elkis Geronimo, who just moved from Florida six months ago, was used to paying tolls in the Sunshine state and says she doesn’t mind paying for it. “The government needs that money. Maybe for us, it’s not a good idea, but that is the way. Plus, you’ll spend more time driving if you don’t pay.”

On WISHTV’s Facebook page, one commenter said “Indiana residents should be exempt from the toll. It’s an undue burden on those with daily work commute.”

Another wrote: “Would be glad to see it…I’d rather ‘pay to play’ and ensure I’m driving on a great road rather than the pothole-laden I-70.”

“How about no. You already tax us on everything else we don’t need more fuel to the fire,” another user said.

