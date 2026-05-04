Speed and Safety on Display: Plainfield Hosts Midwest Lineman’s Rodeo

Source: Duke Energy / Duke Energy

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Over the weekend, the air at Duke Energy’s Indiana Regional Headquarters was filled with more than just electricity; it was filled with the spirit of competition.

More than 30 of Indiana’s most skilled lineworkers gathered on Saturday, May 2, for the Midwest Lineman’s Rodeo, a showcase of the speed, agility, and technical precision required to keep the lights on for nearly a million Hoosiers.

The rodeo isn’t just for show. Competitors were judged on rigorous safety procedures and technical mastery during events like equipment repair, “hurt man” rescues, and the iconic pole climb.

For these professionals, the stakes are high: the top performers earned a coveted spot at the International Lineman’s Rodeo in Kansas this October.

“To be a lineworker today, you have to master the fundamentals and be ready to adapt,” said Kevin McGill, a fourth-year apprentice. “We’re always training, always improving… when something happens—especially after a storm—we’re proud to be there to help people when they need it most.”

Duke Energy Indiana President Stan Pinegar noted that these workers are the backbone of a resilient grid. Their expertise has led to significant reliability improvements, with self-healing technology helping Indiana customers avoid over 100,000 outages in 2025 alone.

As the regional winners prepare for the international stage, they carry with them the pride of a workforce that lives where they work—neighbors helping neighbors stay connected through every storm.

About Duke Energy Indiana

Duke Energy Indiana, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, provides about 6,300 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 930,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it Indiana’s largest electric supplier.