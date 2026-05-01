Source: Department of Justice / Department of Justice

Fentanyl Dealer Sentenced to Prison For Overdose Death of Indianapolis Woman

INDIANAPOLIS–A 27-year-old man named Arieon Lofton has been sentenced to 16 years and two months in federal prison for his involvement in the fatal overdose of an Indianapolis woman.

The Department of Justice says Lofton pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances after arranging a drug trade that led to the woman’s death.

Investigators say they found evidence linking Lofton to the drug transaction and recovered a significant amount of fentanyl and counterfeit Xanax pills from his residence. They also say they recovered text messages arranging the drug transaction.

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The woman, identified as “J.A.”, died from acute mixed drug intoxication, with substances supplied by Lofton contributing to her overdose.

At the time of the offense, Lofton was on supervised release following a 22‑month federal sentence for attempted robbery. He also has previous convictions for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving while suspended and false identity.

“My thoughts are with J.A.’s loved ones as they continue to grieve an unimaginable loss. Lofton’s actions showed a clear disregard for human life, and the consequences were devastating. It is impossible to know how many others might have been harmed had investigators not acted when they did,” said Tom Wheeler, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “Lofton’s actions were not a mistake—they were a deliberate pattern of choices that cost a young woman her life, and he will now spend years in federal prison answering for every one of them.”

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, as little as two milligrams of fentanyl can be fatal, depending on a person’s body size, tolerance, and past usage—a tiny amount that can fit on the tip of a pencil. Seven out of ten illegal fentanyl tablets seized from U.S. streets and analyzed by the DEA have been found to contain a potentially lethal dose of the drug.