State Police Make Arrest in Shooting, Car Crash in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police made an arrest in Miami County on Friday after finding someone in a crashed car suffering from a gunshot wound.

Detectives responded to US 31 near County Road 200 North on Friday morning on a report of an accident. When police arrived, they found two people who were involved in a crash and one of them had been shot.

It was later determined that the victim was shot inside the vehicle before the accident happened.

State police used K9 units, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and a helicopter to search the area of the crash for a suspect or suspects, but did not locate any.

Police then arrested 19-year-old Jadyn Watts of Niles, Michigan, saying that he had a narcotic drug. Watts was one of the people inside the vehicle.

Watts was taken to the Miami County Jail. The victim with the gunshot wound was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.