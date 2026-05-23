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40 People, Cats Displaced by 2nd Fire in 5 Days at Indy Apartments

20 adults, 15 kids, and five cats were forced out of their apartment by the fire on Friday.

Published on May 23, 2026

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Greentree Apartment Fire
Source: IFD

INDIANAPOLIS — For the second time in five days, the Greentree Apartments in Indianapolis caught fire.

The Indianapolis Fire Department said a large fire broke out at the apartment complex on Tamarack Lane on the city’s south side Friday afternoon. No one was injured as a result, but 20 adults, 15 children, and five cats were displaced.

IFD is working with the American Red Cross and apartment management to provide shelter for those affected.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The previous fire at the same apartment complex happened earlier this week, where two firefighters were injured battling the blaze.

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