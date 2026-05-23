Tonight on Trackside, Derek Schultz fills in with Curt Cavin, recapping Carb Day practice and the ever-tantalizing Wienie 500 before previewing this Sunday’s 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

In the second segment, Derek and Curt talk about who stands out among the field as true competitors in this weekend’s Greatest Spectacle.

To wrap up another edition of the show, Derek and Curt remember Kyle Busch, the legendary NASCAR driver, who passed away at age 41. They wrap up the show with one final preview of the state’s premier sporting event.

Listen to the entire episode below, as well as on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Previewing the 110th Indy 500 was originally published on 1075thefan.com