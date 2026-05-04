UIndy Professor Says Young Voters Are Bringing New Energy

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INDIANAPOLIS — Laura Wilson, an associate professor of history and political science at the University of Indianapolis, says young voters are paying attention heading into the primary, and many are preparing to cast a ballot for the first time.

“I think there’s an excitement and engagement among young people who are paying attention,” Wilson says. “For many college voters, this might be the first or maybe the second time they’ve been able to cast a ballot.”

Wilson says she sees strong opinions from both sides in her classroom.

“My students are politically engaged,” she says. “My liberal students are engaged and voting against the Republican majority, and my conservative students are excited to keep up the progress they’re seeing.”

She says that energy stands out, especially with first-time voters.

“They’re excited to exercise their right to vote,” Wilson says.

Wilson says more candidates in a race give voters more options, but they can also complicate things.

“Anytime you have another candidate, they’re going to speak to a different demographic, which is great for competition,” she says. “But it does make it harder in a crowded primary because you’re splitting the vote.”

She points to past races with multiple candidates where no one had a clear majority.

“For voters, that’s competition, you have another candidate who represents another perspective,” Wilson says. “But for candidates, it’s harder to compete when there are so many people in the race.”