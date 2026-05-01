Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

IU Football Team Will Go to White House in May to Celebrate National Title

WASHINGTON, D.C.–The 2025-26 Indiana Hoosier football team will visit the White House on May 11 to celebrate their National Championship they won over Miami on January 19 by a score of 27-21.

President Donald Trump attended the championship game.

The Hoosiers had a perfect 16-0 season, securing their first national title. Fernando Mendoza made history by winning the Heisman Trophy, the first IU football player to do so.

Hoosier Head Football Coach Curt Cignetti will also be driving the pace car at the Indianapolis 500 on May 24.