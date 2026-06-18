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Arrest Warrant Issued for Indy Man Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run

24-year-old Jalen Donahue has been charged in the hit-and-run that killed 58-year-old Annie Torres last month on Indy's northeast side.

Published on June 18, 2026

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Fatal hit-and-run on Indy's northeast side
Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been charged with reckless homicide and leaving the scene of a deadly crash for a fatal hit-and-run on the city’s northeast side last month.

Online court records show that an arrest warrant has been issued for 24-year-old Jalen Donahue. Investigators said he was driving a blue Cadillac on North German Church Road near 42nd Street on May 10, when he struck 58-year-old Annie Torres. Police believe Donahue was trying to pass a Jeep and crossed over the center line to the wrong side of the road when the collision happened.

Torres was killed after being hit by a vehicle from behind while walking along the road. The force of the collision also severed one of her legs.

Annie wasn’t found until about 36 hours after she had been struck. Torres’ family started looking for her after she didn’t show up to work.

According to the victim’s sister, Theresa Torres, Annie would often walk to work at the Walmart on Pendleton Pike. She had worked there for a decade.

Theresa is hopeful that the suspect will go to the police.

“I know it can be difficult to step forward and say you messed up, but that’s the first step to healing for everybody,” Torres said to FOX 59.

IMPD identified Donahue as the suspect after finding the Cadillac with some damage to it in his garage. Parts from the vehicle were also found at the scene of the crash.

The victim’s niece, Stephanie Karwick, told FOX 59 that she wished someone had come forward as soon as it happened.

“The people who run from the situation without taking accountability, you’ve got to be responsible,” said Karwick. “It’s disappointing more than anything.”

Court documents also state that police received an anonymous tip about a passenger being in the vehicle with Donahue during the crash, but that person would not give a statement to IMPD.

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