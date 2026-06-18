Indy Complex Denies Neglect After Tenant Exposes Structural Issues

Source: Aziz Shamuratov / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — For one local family, moving into a newly refurbished, bottom-floor unit at the Timber Point Apartments in Lawrence Township was supposed to be a fresh start. Instead, this family says their experience transformed into a nightmare of structural defects, health hazards, along with management hostility.

A current resident—who at the time was thirty-seven weeks pregnant—says the conditions inside her apartment near Fifty-Sixth and Shadeland have forced her to involve the county health department.

“The water seeps in from underneath the carpet. Specifically in my unit… it comes in from the master bedroom. It took them about a week to fix the carpet situation, and they had to come in and deodorize my room because I’m thirty-seven weeks pregnant and I was not letting this go. I called the health department and everything, especially with the previous black mold situation that they had in this apartment. I was like, no, we’re not—I’m not going to play around.”

Structural Defects and Corporate Disconnect

The tenant discovered that the building’s bottom-floor units are partially underground, sitting on cracked concrete slabs. When heavy rain hits Indianapolis, water pushes through the foundation, saturating the living spaces. While she praises the ground-level maintenance crew for responding quickly to day-to-day fixes like broken heaters, she emphasizes that the structural flooding and an ongoing gopher problem are entirely out of their scope. The real breakdown, she says, is at the corporate management level.

“I do believe that maintenance is doing whatever they can to help, honestly, everybody. They live here too… and they want to have a better living situation. We technically don’t have a permanent manager here yet. This person that’s managing the complex is from Atlanta, and she doesn’t even live here.”

The friction with corporate management peaked when the resident attempted to submit medical paperwork for a newly prescribed emotional support animal to help manage her anxiety. Sensing hostility, she started recording the interaction on her phone. The recording captured the out-of-town, interim manager calling the pregnant resident a “bitch” to a coworker, completely oblivious to the fact that the tenant was standing right on the other side of the wall.

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“I went into the office, just hit record, and I turned in my paperwork to one of the leasing agent ladies and they turned into management. I overheard her talking to her, saying she’s a ‘B.’ If she was okay enough to just call me a ‘B’ to her coworker, talking to her coworker with me just on the other side of the room… what else is she doing to people who may be less competent than me? There are people that have disabilities here.” The tenant however did get the ESA housing paperwork approved back in April with no issues. The resident also notes that the aging complex fails basic ADA compliance, making it nearly impossible for anyone navigating the grounds in a wheelchair.

A Broad Pattern of Public Complaints

The whistleblower’s experience is far from an isolated incident. The public consensus regarding Timber Point Apartments (located at 6201 Newberry Road) heavily aligns with her claims. Across major apartment review aggregator platforms—including Apartment Ratings, Rentable, and the Better Business Bureau (BBB)—the property sits at a low average score of roughly 2.7 out of 5 stars. Hundreds of public reviews detail an ongoing pattern of structural and managerial neglect, falling into several distinct categories:

Water Intrusion & Structural Issues:

Corroborating the tenant’s claim that bottom-floor units flood and building infrastructure is failing, multiple public complaints submitted to the BBB detail long-standing leaks. One tenant logged a formal complaint stating they had to place a trash can under their furnace room ceiling to catch cascading rainwater every time it stormed. Tenants report waiting months for contractors to address the root structural issues, while maintenance personnel are frequently ordered to simply “paint over” severe water stains and emerging mold. “Glossed Over” and Shoddy Renovations

While the property actively advertises “newly refurbished” units, several reviewers caution that these updates are purely cosmetic. Residents note that management heavily relies on aesthetic cover-ups to make units look appealing on the surface. Once moved in, however, tenants quickly discover rotting wood framing, massive foundational gaps that let in outside air, and warped or bubbling floors. Potholes and Grounds Neglect

A cluster of community complaints focuses on the severe degradation of the complex’s internal roads. Tenants describe the driving paths as being riddled with holes so deep and severe that residents’ car tires are routinely destroyed. According to public reports, management’s temporary solution has been to fill these deep structural craters with loose rocks, which immediately wash away during heavy rains. Management Retaliation & Unresponsiveness

Mirroring the resident’s account of the interim manager’s verbal hostility, the broader online consensus paints a picture of a toxic and detached management style. Reviewers frequently describe the front office staff as “unprofessional” and “rude.” Tenants state that management routinely stops answering the office phones, hangs up on residents reporting active maintenance emergencies, and intentionally delays administrative paperwork—all while corporate leadership remains entirely unreachable at the national level.

Management Issues Statement in Response

In an attempt to secure a formal response regarding these accusations, detailed questions and inquiries were sent directly to Timber Point complex management, its parent management company, Eighteen Property Group, and Red Banyan, the crisis public relations firm that handles PR for the organization.

A spokesperson for Timber Point Apartments provided a formal statement written below:

“Timber Point Apartments has been under new management since 2024, and we make every effort to respond to tenant issues and needs within 24 to 48 hours. We hired a remediation company to properly protect the property from water damage, and we have not had any specific issues since that project was completed. Additionally, we currently have no tenant complaints regarding mold, and would encourage anyone with potential concerns to reach out directly to the management office or through the online portal so we can address immediately. We are also unaware of any such recording or communication, but always expect the utmost professionalism from staff and would never condone disrespectful language of any kind to anyone. Timber Point Apartments is always available for any needs that arise, and are committed to ensuring our residents always have a wonderful place to call home.”

Looking Forward

Exhausted by the combination of severe structural defects and administrative disrespect, the resident plans to vacate the property as soon as her current lease expires. By stepping forward to expose these ongoing failures, she hopes to force corporate leadership to finally take responsibility for the basic safety, health, and dignity of everyone living at Timber Point.