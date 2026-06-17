Remains of Man Missing Since 2024 Found in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. — A man missing since 2024 was found dead recently in southeastern Franklin County.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department said authorities were notified about the remains of Roger Paul Purcell by the Franklin County Coroner’s Office. Purcell was reported missing on June 21, 2024.

According to the Coroner’s Office, the remains were able to be identified through the examination of medical devices associated with previous surgeries.

The investigation into Purcell’s disappearance and death remains open.