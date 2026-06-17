The Bulldog Bar and Lounge in Indy to Close on Friday

The Bulldog Bar and Lounge

INDIANAPOLIS — The Bulldog Bar and Lounge in Indianapolis is closing.

On Tuesday, the sports bar and restaurant announced that its final day will be Friday, June 19.

The restaurant first opened in 1974 at 5380 N College Avenue, serving Butler students and those living in south Broad Ripple.

The restaurant released the following statement on social media about the closure:

“We have enjoyed all of our guests over the years and want to thank every one of you for all the great memories. We have been blessed with so many great staff members and can’t thank them enough. We will miss everyone and all the stories we have heard or shared together. It’s time to watch someone else make great memories here. We hope to see you all in the coming days and can’t wait to sit on the other side of the bar with you.”