Yorktown Man Federally Indicted After Stealing Nearly $200K From Bank

MUNCIE, Ind. — A contractor from Yorktown has been charged with stealing $188,000 in bank fraud schemes using fabricated lien waivers.

Richard Turner, 38, is accused of submitting falsified lien waivers to a bank for a healthcare facility project his company, Turner Remodeling LLC, was hired for in March 2025 in Muncie. He claimed that subcontractors had completed work they did not perform.

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana said that Turner forged subcontractors’ signatures and used the money for personal expenses, including gambling. He was federally indicted on nine counts of bank fraud.

The FBI Muncie Office is investigating the case. If convicted, Turner could be sentenced by a federal district court judge.