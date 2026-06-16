Listen Live
Close
Local

Unlicensed Indy Club Shut Down for Operating Illegally

Police destroyed 3,000 containers of alcohol at "The Playhouse" on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Published on June 16, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A well-stocked bar with numerous bottles, glasses, and lighting fixtures displayed on wooden shelves.
Source: IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — Police shut down an unlicensed club on the northeast side of Indianapolis after discovering evidence of illegal operation.

Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s Nuisance Abatement Unit and Indiana State Excise Police had been monitoring “The Playhouse” on Arlington Avenue for at least a few weeks. On Monday, police served a search warrant at the club after learning that it was operating without the required permits.

“They opened at 3 after the other bars had to stop serving because they have their permit, and that’s what the law requires,” said Nuisance Abatement Supervisor and IMPD Capt. Bill Carter.

IMPD said officers ended up destroying nearly 3,000 containers of alcohol from the establishment. The Marion County Health Department Food Division also issued a closure notice for the club.

“If you don’t follow the rules for that permit, you can be sanctioned, and if you don’t have a permit, then you have nothing to lose,” Capt. Carter said. “This location itself, the board of health showed up and found numerous violations that forced them to close.”

Last month, the Marion County Local Alcohol Board denied a permit for the club, and the Indiana Alcohol Commission upheld the decision. The owner had also not disclosed their exact involvement in the business.

Police were familiar with the owner. IMPD said he previously ran an unlicensed, after-hours bar across the street and was shot, along with three other people in an incident in 2022.

“We do find with after-hours clubs and illegal nightclubs, there is violence usually associated with those,” Capt. Carter added.

According to Capt. Carter, there are 1,700 locations with a liquor license operating in Marion County.

A colorful, well-stocked bar with various liquor bottles, glassware, and a chalkboard menu visible.
Source: IMPD

Related Tags

Indiana Alcohol Commission Indiana State Excise Police Local News - Crime Marion County Local Alcohol Board Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
Headshot of an older man with gray hair and a mustache wearing a white shirt.
Local  |  FOX 59

Docs: Chief Used Hidden Cameras in Firehouse Bathrooms

Illinois Governer JB Pritzker at the No Kings Rally in Downtown Chicago at the Petrillo Bandshell In Chicago, Ilinois
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Illinois Is Bad For Business

NFL: JUL 30 Chicago Bears Training Camp
6 Items
The Hammer and Nigel Show  |  Nick Cottongim

6 Things to Change About the Chicago Bears When They Move to Indiana – Bears Fans Won’t Agree

Police Lights: Crash
Local  |  Staff

IMPD: Man Dies After Falling from Downtown Indy Parking Garage

Ohio State v Indiana
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Boiling Point At Indiana University

Indiana Statehouse
Local  |  John Herrick

Religious Freedom Discussed at Indiana Statehouse on Thursday

Exterior of the Varsity Social Club building with large text signage on the facade.
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

New Sports Bar to Revive Former Scotty’s Brewhouse in Downtown Indy

Severe weather outlook map for Indiana showing risk of thunderstorms this afternoon into tonight, with hazards including damaging winds, heavy rain, and lightning.
Local  |  John Herrick

NWS: Severe Storms Hit Indiana and More Could Be Coming

Local News
Close-up of a person's hands holding and typing on a smartphone screen while relaxing on a grey couch. Ideal for concepts of mobile communication, social media, technology, and remote work.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Hoosier Lawmakers Limit Classroom Phone Use to Improve Student Focus

A well-stocked bar with numerous bottles, glasses, and lighting fixtures displayed on wooden shelves.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Unlicensed Indy Club Shut Down for Operating Illegally

A group of people gathered under a green canopy, some seated at a table with a "Greg Gard" sign, others standing and conversing. Several people appear to be volunteers or organizers.
Local  |  Indiana Capital Chronicle

Former Indy Mayor Ballard Closes in on Ballot Signatures for Secretary of State Bid

A woman in a cream-colored suit standing at a podium with the "Returning Education to the States" logo, speaking at a public event.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Waiver Hands Indiana Greater Control of Education Dollars

A weather map showing a severe weather threat for Wednesday, June 17, 2026, with high risk areas and potential hazards like damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Severe Weather Threat Grows Wednesday Across Indiana

Headshot of a middle-aged man with gray hair and glasses wearing a black shirt against a gray background.
Local  |  FOX 59

Indiana DCS Contractor Faces Felony Child Sex Charges

Boone County Prosecutor's Office
Local  |  FOX 59

Boone County Prosecutor Reacts After Attempted Murder Suspect Released

Consultation and conference of professional businesswoman and Male lawyers working and discussion having at law firm in office. Concepts of law, Judge gavel with scales of justice
Local  |  FOX 59

Family Says Carmel Catholic School Ignored Sexual Harassment, Bullying

Indiana Politics
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Diego to Delegates Ahead of GOP Convention: ‘Look at My Track Record’

Multiple Tornadoes Leave Path Of Damage Throughout Illinois And Indiana
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

NWS: Indiana Had 21 Tornadoes Touch Down Last Week

Shelves with various clothing items, including shirts, jackets, and other apparel, in a storage or warehouse setting. A sign on the wall displays "Independence, IN".
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

CPB in Indianapolis Seize 1,500+ Pieces of Fake World Cup Merch

Indiana Statehouse
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Manufacturing Anchors Evansville’s Growing Economy

A circular emblem featuring a sailing ship, American flag, and text reading "AMERICA'S NAVY 250".
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Navy Highlights Global Economic & Digital Role Ahead of U.S. 250th

Mugshot-style portrait of a middle-aged woman with dark hair and a serious expression.
Local  |  FOX 59

Greenwood Woman Charged in OWI Case for 3rd Time since December

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close