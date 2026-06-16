Listen Live
Close
Local

Severe Weather Threat Grows Wednesday Across Indiana

Swain recommends having a severe weather plan before storms arrive.

Published on June 16, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A weather map showing a severe weather threat for Wednesday, June 17, 2026, with high risk areas and potential hazards like damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes.
Source: @NWS / @NWS

STATEWIDE — A quiet start to the day will give way to showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening. Forecasters say the potential for severe weather increases Wednesday.

Chad Swain, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, says scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to move through Tuesday, with a few storms capable of producing damaging winds and large hail.

“This morning will be quiet, but this afternoon into the evening hours, it’ll be a couple lines of showers and thunderstorms moving through,” Swain said. “An isolated severe storm is possible with these, with damaging winds and large hail the primary threat.”

Swain says storms could arrive in multiple rounds Tuesday, with another batch moving in later Tuesday night.

The greatest risk Tuesday will be across northern Indiana, including areas near Lafayette, but Swain says severe weather farther south cannot be ruled out.

“We definitely could still see some tornadoes down this far south just like we did last time,” Swain said.

The threat ramps up Wednesday, when forecasters are watching the potential for more widespread severe weather across the state.

Swain says parts of Indiana are currently in a level three out of five enhanced risk for severe storms, with a level four moderate risk farther north near Lafayette.

“That usually means scattered to numerous severe thunderstorms,” Swain said.

Swain says all severe weather threats are possible Wednesday, including damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes and heavy rain.

A surge of moisture could also lead to flooding concerns, especially where storms repeatedly move over the same areas.

“There’s going to be a lot of moisture in the atmosphere and we could get a couple inches pretty quick,” Swain said. “You get flooding in 30 minutes or less sometimes if it’s just right and all the water flows to your location.”

Swain recommends having a severe weather plan before storms arrive, especially with the possibility of tornadoes.

“We recommend going to the lowest floor possible and an interior room,” Swain said. “That is the best way to protect yourself from a tornado.”

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
Headshot of an older man with gray hair and a mustache wearing a white shirt.
Local  |  FOX 59

Docs: Chief Used Hidden Cameras in Firehouse Bathrooms

Illinois Governer JB Pritzker at the No Kings Rally in Downtown Chicago at the Petrillo Bandshell In Chicago, Ilinois
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Illinois Is Bad For Business

NFL: JUL 30 Chicago Bears Training Camp
6 Items
The Hammer and Nigel Show  |  Nick Cottongim

6 Things to Change About the Chicago Bears When They Move to Indiana – Bears Fans Won’t Agree

Police Lights: Crash
Local  |  Staff

IMPD: Man Dies After Falling from Downtown Indy Parking Garage

Ohio State v Indiana
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Boiling Point At Indiana University

Indiana Statehouse
Local  |  John Herrick

Religious Freedom Discussed at Indiana Statehouse on Thursday

Exterior of the Varsity Social Club building with large text signage on the facade.
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

New Sports Bar to Revive Former Scotty’s Brewhouse in Downtown Indy

Severe weather outlook map for Indiana showing risk of thunderstorms this afternoon into tonight, with hazards including damaging winds, heavy rain, and lightning.
Local  |  John Herrick

NWS: Severe Storms Hit Indiana and More Could Be Coming

Local News
A weather map showing a severe weather threat for Wednesday, June 17, 2026, with high risk areas and potential hazards like damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Severe Weather Threat Grows Wednesday Across Indiana

Headshot of a middle-aged man with gray hair and glasses wearing a black shirt against a gray background.
Local  |  FOX 59

Indiana DCS Contractor Faces Felony Child Sex Charges

Boone County Prosecutor's Office
Local  |  FOX 59

Boone County Prosecutor Reacts After Attempted Murder Suspect Released

Consultation and conference of professional businesswoman and Male lawyers working and discussion having at law firm in office. Concepts of law, Judge gavel with scales of justice
Local  |  FOX 59

Family Says Carmel Catholic School Ignored Sexual Harassment, Bullying

Indiana Politics
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Diego to Delegates Ahead of GOP Convention: ‘Look at My Track Record’

Multiple Tornadoes Leave Path Of Damage Throughout Illinois And Indiana
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

NWS: Indiana Had 21 Tornadoes Touch Down Last Week

Shelves with various clothing items, including shirts, jackets, and other apparel, in a storage or warehouse setting. A sign on the wall displays "Independence, IN".
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

CPB in Indianapolis Seize 1,500+ Pieces of Fake World Cup Merch

Indiana Statehouse
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Manufacturing Anchors Evansville’s Growing Economy

A circular emblem featuring a sailing ship, American flag, and text reading "AMERICA'S NAVY 250".
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Navy Highlights Global Economic & Digital Role Ahead of U.S. 250th

Mugshot-style portrait of a middle-aged woman with dark hair and a serious expression.
Local  |  FOX 59

Greenwood Woman Charged in OWI Case for 3rd Time since December

A bald man with a serious expression wearing an orange prison uniform against a green background.
Crime  |  Jake McDaniel

Whitestown Man Shoots Dad in Foot, Gets Arrested

Congressman Andre Carson during a Dining and Discussion event at the Diyanet Center of America Fellowship Hall in Washington, USA on March 2, 2016. Representatives Ellison and Carson are the first Muslim Congressmen elected to office in the United States. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
Politics  |  Jake McDaniel

U.S. Rep. Carson Introduces Summer Meals for Kids Act

Crime Scene
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

IMPD Stands by Downtown Safety After Weekend Shooting

Aerial View of Indianapolis Skyline with Historic Cathedral and Park
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Philip Foust Responds to FOP’s No-Confidence Vote in Ryan Mears

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close