Severe Weather Threat Grows Wednesday Across Indiana

Source: @NWS / @NWS

STATEWIDE — A quiet start to the day will give way to showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening. Forecasters say the potential for severe weather increases Wednesday.

Chad Swain, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, says scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to move through Tuesday, with a few storms capable of producing damaging winds and large hail.

“This morning will be quiet, but this afternoon into the evening hours, it’ll be a couple lines of showers and thunderstorms moving through,” Swain said. “An isolated severe storm is possible with these, with damaging winds and large hail the primary threat.”

Swain says storms could arrive in multiple rounds Tuesday, with another batch moving in later Tuesday night.

The greatest risk Tuesday will be across northern Indiana, including areas near Lafayette, but Swain says severe weather farther south cannot be ruled out.

“We definitely could still see some tornadoes down this far south just like we did last time,” Swain said.

The threat ramps up Wednesday, when forecasters are watching the potential for more widespread severe weather across the state.

Swain says parts of Indiana are currently in a level three out of five enhanced risk for severe storms, with a level four moderate risk farther north near Lafayette.

“That usually means scattered to numerous severe thunderstorms,” Swain said.

Swain says all severe weather threats are possible Wednesday, including damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes and heavy rain.

A surge of moisture could also lead to flooding concerns, especially where storms repeatedly move over the same areas.

“There’s going to be a lot of moisture in the atmosphere and we could get a couple inches pretty quick,” Swain said. “You get flooding in 30 minutes or less sometimes if it’s just right and all the water flows to your location.”

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Swain recommends having a severe weather plan before storms arrive, especially with the possibility of tornadoes.

“We recommend going to the lowest floor possible and an interior room,” Swain said. “That is the best way to protect yourself from a tornado.”