Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

OPHS Unable To Fully Account For $45 Million

OPHS acts as the coordinating agency for Mayor Joe Hogsett's violent crime reduction strategies and comprehensive criminal justice reform efforts

Published on June 10, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Republican councilor demands halt to OPHS funding until director provides clear spending, training, and operational details.
  • OPHS budget has grown 75% since 2016, but streets are not safer, and many programs are ineffectively utilized.
  • Critics say OPHS lacks accountability, with $45M in federal funds unaccounted for, prompting calls for results-driven governance.
Joe Hogsett
Source: WISH-TV / other

OPHS Unable To Fully Account For $45 million

Is Marion County’s Office of Public Health and Safety (OPHS) living up to its promise to keep residents safe? According to Republican Eastside City County Councilor Michael-Paul Hart, the answer is a resounding no.

Hart has called for a halt to all OPHS funding until Director Merkley can provide a clear explanation of changes in spending, training, and operational safeguards. “We need to do a better job of demonstrating that to the public and the council,” Hart said. “That’s what I’m asking for.”

The OPHS budget has grown significantly since its inception in 2016, increasing from $19 million to $34 million today – a 75% jump. However, Hart argues that this increased spending hasn’t led to safer streets. “The streets are absolutely not safer,” he said. “Nobody thinks that they’re safer.”

Hart’s criticism is not just about the budget, but also about the lack of transparency and accountability within the OPHS. He pointed out that many programs funded by the agency are not being effectively utilized, and that the city’s residents deserve better. “We’re not just talking about the money, we’re talking about the people’s lives,” he emphasized.

Tony also touched on the topic of government accountability, stating that “Government is not the solution. Governments cannot save you. Stop thinking that it will.” He believes that the city needs to focus on results, not just throwing more money at problems. “We need to see results, and that’s what we need,” he said.

The OPHS has faced criticism in the past, including a controversy surrounding the handling of federal funds. The agency has been unable to fully account for $45 million in federal money spent over three years. Hart believes that this lack of transparency is a major concern.

Related Stories

Tony also addressed the topic of labeling critics as racist, a charge often leveled against critics of the OPHS. “You can’t just call it, you gotta be honest, you gotta be clear, you gotta be focused,” he said.

As the city’s residents, it’s time to demand answers to the question, “Where’s My Money?” Tony invites listeners to tune in to the full episode to hear more about the OPHS and the city’s accountability issues.

Listen to the “OPHS Unable To Fully Account For $45 million” discussion in full here:     

Today’s Popcorn Moment:    The threat against Hammer and Nigel and why security is now with me everywhere – https://barrettmedia.com/2026/06/09/threats-93-wibc-hammer-nigel/

Left rubber stamping a nazi

Today on the Marketplace:    Macho man 2025 collector series slim Jim display

What’s that TV Theme Song?   Doug (TV series)

John Herrick gets. John was a big fan!

Listen to the show in full here:

Watch the show in full here:

Don’t miss a minute of Tony Katz and the Morning News. Bookmark & Subscribe!   

Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM    

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST     

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts     

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify     

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio       

Related Tags

Indiana indianapolis Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News
More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
President Trump And The First Lady Host Governor's Dinner In East Room Of White House
4 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Governor Braun: Mears and Hogsett Are Not Doing Their Job

Headshot of an older man with gray hair and a mustache wearing a white shirt.
Local  |  FOX 59

Docs: Chief Used Hidden Cameras in Firehouse Bathrooms

Brett Scrogham
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

14-Year-Old Suspect In Murder Of Brett Scrogham

Three people in a data center, one holding a laptop and discussing with the others.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Meta Chooses Indiana for New $115M AI Workforce Academy

Police Lights: Crash
Local  |  Staff

IMPD: Man Dies After Falling from Downtown Indy Parking Garage

NFL: AUG 21 Preseason - Bills at Bears
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Indiana Might Be Asked To Sweeten The Pot For The Bears

Nhi Kha Nguyen
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Woman Arrested in Downtown Indianapolis Triple Shooting

2025 Women's Sports Foundation's Annual Salute To Women In Sports
4 Items
Business & Economy  |  Renuka Bajpai

Top 5 Richest People from Indiana

Local News
Indianapolis Indiana downtown city skyline with State Capitol building
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Law Enforcement Watching for Summer Street Takeovers in Indianapolis

Four people in business attire speaking at a podium, one person in a red shirt and three men in suits.
Politics  |  Indiana Capital Chronicle

How GOP Candidates are Pitching for Indiana Secretary of State Bid

Headshot of a man with short blond hair and a beard, wearing a red and black shirt, against a gray background.
Local  |  Staff

Man Wanted for Child Molestation Arrested at Frankfort Park

Exterior of the Varsity Social Club building with large text signage on the facade.
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

New Sports Bar to Revive Former Scotty’s Brewhouse in Downtown Indy

A film crew with cameras and lighting equipment filming a vintage Volkswagen van in a grassy field surrounded by trees.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indiana Filmmakers Bring ‘Micronation’ Feature Film to Life

Police Lights Shooting
Local  |  FOX 59

Person Hits and Kills Child with Their Vehicle in Westfield

14 Items
Lifestyle  |  Chase Iseghohi

10 Fun Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About Corn

Severe weather outlook map for Indiana showing risk of thunderstorms this afternoon into tonight, with hazards including damaging winds, heavy rain, and lightning.
Local  |  John Herrick

NWS: Severe Storms Hit Indiana and More Could Be Coming

Indiana Statehouse
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indiana Pumps $57M into Crime Victim Support and Youth Diversion

Yellow road sign that says "WHEN FLOODED TURN AROUND DON'T DROWN
5 Items
Local  |  John Herrick

Hoosiers, First Responders Shocked by Southern Indiana Flooding

A concert stage with a "Happy Together Tour 2023" banner, a performer on stage, and a group of musicians on stage.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Indiana State Fair Announces Next Round of Free Concerts

Police Lights: Shooting
Local  |  Staff

Man Killed in Shooting on Indy’s North Side

Map showing Indianapolis, Indiana and Zinacantán, with a portrait of a woman in the inset.
Local  |  FOX 59

Pregnant Indy Mom Found Dead in Mexico, Her Missing Kids Found Safe

Michael-Paul Hart
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Indy Councilor Hart Calls for OPHS Funding Freeze

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close