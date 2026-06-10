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OPHS Unable To Fully Account For $45 million

Is Marion County’s Office of Public Health and Safety (OPHS) living up to its promise to keep residents safe? According to Republican Eastside City County Councilor Michael-Paul Hart, the answer is a resounding no.

Hart has called for a halt to all OPHS funding until Director Merkley can provide a clear explanation of changes in spending, training, and operational safeguards. “We need to do a better job of demonstrating that to the public and the council,” Hart said. “That’s what I’m asking for.”

The OPHS budget has grown significantly since its inception in 2016, increasing from $19 million to $34 million today – a 75% jump. However, Hart argues that this increased spending hasn’t led to safer streets. “The streets are absolutely not safer,” he said. “Nobody thinks that they’re safer.”

Hart’s criticism is not just about the budget, but also about the lack of transparency and accountability within the OPHS. He pointed out that many programs funded by the agency are not being effectively utilized, and that the city’s residents deserve better. “We’re not just talking about the money, we’re talking about the people’s lives,” he emphasized.

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Tony also touched on the topic of government accountability, stating that “Government is not the solution. Governments cannot save you. Stop thinking that it will.” He believes that the city needs to focus on results, not just throwing more money at problems. “We need to see results, and that’s what we need,” he said.

The OPHS has faced criticism in the past, including a controversy surrounding the handling of federal funds. The agency has been unable to fully account for $45 million in federal money spent over three years. Hart believes that this lack of transparency is a major concern.

Tony also addressed the topic of labeling critics as racist, a charge often leveled against critics of the OPHS. “You can’t just call it, you gotta be honest, you gotta be clear, you gotta be focused,” he said.

As the city’s residents, it’s time to demand answers to the question, “Where’s My Money?” Tony invites listeners to tune in to the full episode to hear more about the OPHS and the city’s accountability issues.

Listen to the “OPHS Unable To Fully Account For $45 million” discussion in full here: