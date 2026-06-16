Hoosier Lawmakers Limit Classroom Phone Use to Improve Student Focus

Source: Thai Noipho / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana students will face new restrictions on personal device use in classrooms starting next school year following the passage of Senate Enrolled Act 78. The new law prohibits students from using cellphones and other personal wireless communication devices during school hours, aiming to reduce classroom distractions and improve academic performance.

Sponsored by State Representative Jake Teshka (R-North Liberty), the legislation establishes a statewide standard for device use during the school day. Teshka noted that continuous access to cellphones has been directly linked to classroom disruptions, off-task behavior, and increased difficulties in maintaining student attention.

“Technology is important and here to stay, but when it comes to Hoosier students in the classrooms, we need to make sure that students are focused and learning without distractions,” Teshka said. “This new law will support educators and students as we work to improve students’ focus and academic engagement.”

While the law implements a broad restriction, it does include specific parameters for necessary device usage. State Representative Matt Commons (R-Williamsport) emphasized that the legislation outlines several key exemptions to protect students who rely on technology for medical or educational reasons.

Exceptions are permitted for students who require a device as part of an Individualized Education Plan (IEP) or a Section 504 plan. Additionally, allowances are made for documented medical conditions, emergency situations, and language translation needs. The law also permits limited use of unobtrusive, audio-only recording for the purpose of note-taking under strict conditions.

“While technology can be a great educational tool, it is also important to recognize it can disrupt learning for young students,” Commons said. “With this new law, our students will be more dialed in to their education, which will lead to better academic outcomes.”

To aid in a smooth transition, the Indiana Department of Education will provide formal guidance to help local school districts implement the policy before the upcoming school year. The legislation also grants schools protection from civil liability when enforcing the law, except in cases of gross negligence or willful misconduct.

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Residents interested in reading the full text of Senate Enrolled Act 78 or reviewing other legislation passed during the recent session can find more information online at iga.in.gov.