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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Illinois Is Bad For Business

The state of Illinois is facing intense scrutiny for its handling of the Chicago Bears

Published on June 15, 2026

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  • Illinois' inability to create a competitive deal has led the Bears to consider moving to Indiana.
  • Illinois' reputation for business-friendliness has taken a hit, with major companies like Boeing and Caterpillar leaving the state.
  • The state's lack of care for the Bears' well-being has angered fans and could have long-term consequences.
Illinois Governer JB Pritzker at the No Kings Rally in Downtown Chicago at the Petrillo Bandshell In Chicago, Ilinois
Source: Paul Natkin / Getty

Illinois Is Bad For Business

Illinois’ Handling of the Chicago Bears Deal: A Recipe for Disaster. IBJ’s Gerry Dick joins Tony Katz to talk about how Illinois’ dysfunction is helping Indiana. The state of Illinois is facing intense scrutiny for its handling of the situation. The latest developments have left many wondering if the state’s ineptness will ultimately cost them the team. You could not have done a more horrifying PR job than the state of Illinois has done over the past weeks.

The state’s struggles began when it failed to create a competitive deal to keep the Bears in Illinois. Instead, the neighboring state of Indiana stepped in with a more attractive offer, which has left the Bears and the NFL eager to move forward. Indiana has come to the table early, put together a deal in a matter of weeks, got it approved through the legislature, on the table, and are ready to go. Now. Illinois’ inability to match Indiana’s efforts has led to a major blow to its reputation.

The situation has also raised questions about the state’s ability to attract and retain businesses. This is not new. This adds to this narrative of companies fleeing Illinois because of the cost of doing business there. Illinois’ struggles have been evident in the departure of major companies such as Boeing, Caterpillar, and Citadel, which have all left the state in recent years.

Tony touches on the cultural impact of the state’s actions, saying, “It is about ineptness, it’s about failure, and really, I mean, this is the one I would love to if you could spend some time just doing basically an anecdotal poll. Is what is going to be the reaction to the lack of caring, because I mean, that’s a big part of the story if you’re a Bears fan.” The state’s decision to not prioritize keeping the team has left many feeling that they don’t care about the team’s well-being, which could have long-term consequences for the state’s reputation.

Illinois’ inability to attract and retain businesses could have significant economic implications, negative for Illinois, and positive for Indiana. To learn more about the Chicago Bears’ situation and the state’s handling of the deal, listen to the full episode for a deeper dive into the topic.

Listen to the “Illinois Is Bad For Business” discussion in full here:     

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