IMPD: Coworker Stabbed Woman at Convention Center

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a woman was stabbed by her coworker Tuesday night during an altercation inside the Indiana Convention Center.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called around 6:40 p.m. to the convention center at 100 S. Capitol Ave. for a reported stabbing.

Investigators say the two women got into a fight in a breakroom before one woman stabbed the other.

The victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition. Police have not released an update on her condition.

IMPD identified the suspect as 44-year-old Brandy Good. Detectives later found her at a home on the northwest side of Indianapolis and arrested her.

Good is facing preliminary charges of battery with a deadly weapon, a felony, and misdemeanor battery, according to jail records.

The case remains under investigation. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make the final charging decision.