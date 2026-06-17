Listen Live
Close
Local

IMPD: Coworker Stabbed Woman at Convention Center

Investigators say the two women got into a fight in a breakroom before one woman stabbed the other.

Published on June 17, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Crime Scene
Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a woman was stabbed by her coworker Tuesday night during an altercation inside the Indiana Convention Center.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called around 6:40 p.m. to the convention center at 100 S. Capitol Ave. for a reported stabbing.

Investigators say the two women got into a fight in a breakroom before one woman stabbed the other.

The victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition. Police have not released an update on her condition.

IMPD identified the suspect as 44-year-old Brandy Good. Detectives later found her at a home on the northwest side of Indianapolis and arrested her.

Good is facing preliminary charges of battery with a deadly weapon, a felony, and misdemeanor battery, according to jail records.

The case remains under investigation. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make the final charging decision.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
Joe Hogsett
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

OPHS Unable To Fully Account For $45 Million

Illinois Governer JB Pritzker at the No Kings Rally in Downtown Chicago at the Petrillo Bandshell In Chicago, Ilinois
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Illinois Is Bad For Business

Tornado outlook map for Wednesday, June 17, 2026, showing probability of tornado occurrence across the central United States.
2 Items
Local  |  John Herrick

NWS Provides Update on Indiana’s Severe Weather Chances for Wednesday Night

NFL: JUL 30 Chicago Bears Training Camp
6 Items
The Hammer and Nigel Show  |  Nick Cottongim

6 Things to Change About the Chicago Bears When They Move to Indiana – Bears Fans Won’t Agree

A weather map showing a severe weather threat for Wednesday, June 17, 2026, with high risk areas and potential hazards like damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Severe Weather Threat Grows Wednesday Across Indiana

Ohio State v Indiana
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Boiling Point At Indiana University

A weather map showing severe weather hazards including tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail across the Midwest region of the United States.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Tornado Outbreak Risk Expands Across Indiana

Headshot of an older man with gray hair and a mustache wearing a white shirt.
Local  |  FOX 59

Docs: Chief Used Hidden Cameras in Firehouse Bathrooms

Local News
Save the date for Second Chance Workshop on Wednesday, June 17 from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, 125 S Pennsylvania Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204. Free assistance includes license reinstatement and expungement screening.
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Marion County Prosecutor’s Office Host’s Second Chance Workshop

Busy highway with cars, trucks, and traffic signs including "Washington St." and "Exit" signage.
Local  |  John Herrick

Proposal to Increase Vehicle Taxes in Marion County Approved by a Committee

Headshot of a middle-aged man with a serious expression on a gray background.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Rokita Wants Execution Date for Vanderburgh County Child Killer

Media release with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office logo featuring a silhouetted figure in a natural setting.
Local  |  Staff

Remains of Man Missing Since 2024 Found in Franklin County

A smiling woman in glasses hugging a young girl with curly hair, both wearing mint green shirts and looking happy.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

New Castle Mom Debuts July 4th Walk for Foster Care Awareness

Crime Scene
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

IMPD: Coworker Stabbed Woman at Convention Center

A large blue and gray logo for "The Bulldog" with a bulldog mascot against a cloudy sky.
Local  |  Staff

The Bulldog Bar and Lounge in Indy to Close on Friday

John Coutinho Photo
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Delaware County EMA Director Removed

A house engulfed in flames, with smoke billowing and bright orange flames visible. Several vehicles are parked in the foreground.
Local  |  FOX 59

Smoke Alarms Alert Residents to Lebanon House Fire

A man in a cowboy hat and tank top stands in front of a large speaker setup advertising a "Bret Michaels Live & Amplified 2026" concert at the Indiana State Fair on August 12.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Five Acts Added to 2026 Indiana State Fair Free Stage Lineup

WNBA: JUN 16 Toronto Tempo at Indiana Fever
Local  |  John Herrick

Indiana Fever Dominate Toronto 113-91, Win Fourth Straight

USD Wealth
Crime  |  Staff

Yorktown Man Federally Indicted After Stealing Nearly $200K From Bank

A middle-aged man with a beard wearing a plaid shirt and looking directly at the camera.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Connersville Man Charged with Rape, Strangulation in Fayette County

WNBA: JUN 13 Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun
Local  |  John Herrick

Indiana Fever Guard Caitlin Clark Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close