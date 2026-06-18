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Storm Damage Reported Across Multiple Indiana Counties

In Gosport, a mobile home was destroyed after being knocked off its foundation

Published on June 18, 2026

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A utility truck with flashing lights clearing debris from a road at night, surrounded by fallen trees and power lines.
Source: FOX 59 / FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — Strong storms moved across Indiana Wednesday night, leaving behind damage in several counties and prompting tornado, severe thunderstorm and flood warnings.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis is investigating suspected tornadoes in Owen, Morgan, Monroe, Brown and Jackson counties. Survey teams are expected to assess damage Thursday in parts of Clay, Monroe and Jackson counties.

Andrew White with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis said the most significant damage reported so far appears to be in northern Monroe County near the Morgan-Monroe State Forest.

“The most significant damage that we’re aware of at this time is in the northern Monroe area and generally near the Morgan-Monroe State Forest,” White said. “That’s where we had a potentially longer-track tornado that we were able to radar-confirm at the time. At this point, we’re just determining the details.”

White said the weather service is working with local emergency officials during and after severe weather events to collect information and assess damage.

“We’re coordinating with them to get that initial warning information out so they have the information to take action,” White said. “After the fact, we work very closely as part of the damage assessment process.”

Storm reports included downed trees, power lines and debris in areas including Gosport, Stinesville, Ellettsville, Paragon and Freetown.

In Gosport, a mobile home was destroyed after being knocked off its foundation. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the woman who lived there took shelter in a bathtub and was taken to a hospital with a broken ankle and possible hip injuries.

Emergency crews responded to several areas where roads were blocked by trees and debris, including State Road 58 in Jackson County and Old State Road 37 near the Morgan-Monroe State Forest.

White said the storms also brought heavy rain, creating additional problems across parts of southern Indiana.

“In addition to the severe weather, we had pretty heavy rain last night and some pockets of flooding,” White said. “There were some flooded roads as well.”

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies conducted welfare checks in some neighborhoods after receiving reports of storm damage. The American Red Cross opened a shelter at the Stinesville Community Center for residents affected by the storms.

The National Weather Service is continuing to review storm reports and conduct damage surveys to determine the strength and path of any tornadoes.

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