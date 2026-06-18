Senator Warnock to Speak at Indiana Black Expo Ecumenical Service

Source: Anna Moneymaker / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock is set to speak at the 2026 Indiana Black Expo Ecumenical Service.

The service will be hosted at Grace Apostolic Church and will feature a keynote address from Senator Warnock who is also the senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. The historic church, which was once led by Marin Luther King Jr., remains a landmark in the Civil Rights Movement.

Warnock is scheduled to speak Thursday, July 9, at Grace Apostolic Church on Indianapolis’ near north side.

The program will begin at 7 p.m. with a musical presentation by Citywide Choir. The performance will be led by Eastern Star Church Minister of Music Sherri Garrison.

Learn more about the IBE Summer Celebration here.