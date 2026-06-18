Listen Live
Close
Local

Duke Energy Accused of Over-Collecting $90 Million from Customers

The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor claims that the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission did not approve that extra revenue.

Published on June 18, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

In this photo illustration, the Duke Energy logo is seen
Source: SOPA Images / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Duke Energy Indiana is being accused of over-collecting $90 million from customers over the past year.

In a filing made earlier this month, the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor (OUCC) claimed that the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) did not approve of that extra revenue when it finalized the rate order in early 2025.

Andy Zay Photo

The filing also claims that both IURC Chairman Andy Zay and the Chief Administrative Law Judge in the case, Loraine L. Seyfried, made a mistake in allowing Duke Energy to collect that money.

In a separate filing made on May 27, Zay and Seyfried found that Duke Energy was in compliance with its rate order and that the OUCC’s arguments had no merit because “The Rate Order included footnotes indicating the amounts approved were subject to refinement.”

Ben Inskeep with the Citizens Action Coalition (CAC) told FOX 59 that refinements are meant to be significantly smaller changes and that they would never see a $90 million difference.

“Usually, we’re talking maybe small differences in the hundreds of thousands or low millions for a utility like Duke Energy Indiana that’s collecting more than a billion dollars from customers every year,” Inskeep said.

RELATED: IURC Approves $71 Million Rate Increase for AES Indiana

Both the CAC and the OUCC are appealing Chairman Zay’s findings. Inskeep said that the process could take several months.

“Duke Energy customers are in 69 out of 92 counties in Indiana,” said Inskeep. “There are hundreds of thousands of Duke Energy Indiana customers. These customers have been charged month on end now at rates that are higher than the commission authorized.”

Duke Energy Indiana made the following response:

“Based on the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission’s most recent bill survey, Duke Energy currently has the lowest residential rates for an average customer on our system. We followed the instructions in the commission’s order. Since that time, on three different occasions, the commission’s staff and most recently the commission’s presiding officers in the case, reviewed and approved how we implemented the commission’s decision.”

The IURC has not commented on the case.

Related Tags

Andy Zay Citizens Action Coalition Duke Energy Duke Energy Indiana Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
Illinois Governer JB Pritzker at the No Kings Rally in Downtown Chicago at the Petrillo Bandshell In Chicago, Ilinois
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Illinois Is Bad For Business

A weather map showing severe weather hazards including tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail across the Midwest region of the United States.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Tornado Outbreak Risk Expands Across Indiana

Tornado outlook map for Wednesday, June 17, 2026, showing probability of tornado occurrence across the central United States.
2 Items
Local  |  John Herrick

NWS Provides Update on Indiana’s Severe Weather Chances for Wednesday Night

NFL: JUL 30 Chicago Bears Training Camp
6 Items
The Hammer and Nigel Show  |  Nick Cottongim

6 Things to Change About the Chicago Bears When They Move to Indiana – Bears Fans Won’t Agree

A well-stocked bar with numerous bottles, glasses, and lighting fixtures displayed on wooden shelves.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Unlicensed Indy Club Shut Down for Operating Illegally

Ohio State v Indiana
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Boiling Point At Indiana University

A weather map showing a severe weather threat for Wednesday, June 17, 2026, with high risk areas and potential hazards like damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Severe Weather Threat Grows Wednesday Across Indiana

Zionsville Wastewater System
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Zionsville Sewage Crisis: Town Ignored 20 Years of Warnings

Local News
A middle-aged man with a beard and glasses sitting at a desk in an office setting, surrounded by framed photos and other decor.
Local  |  John Herrick

Shelbyville Mayor Apologizes for Viral Video; Residents Express Skepticism and Anger

Night scene of multiple police vehicles with flashing lights parked on a city street.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Man Who Shot and Killed Ex in Indy Apartment Last Year Convicted

A smiling young woman with curly hair wearing a black shirt and gray shorts, using a walker and standing on a paved path in a grassy, tree-lined neighborhood.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indy Doctors Debut Hydrogel Technology to Block Amputee Pain

Emergency vehicles and firefighters responding to a nighttime incident at a residential house.
Local  |  Staff

Lightning Strike Starts House Fire in Bargersville

In this photo illustration, the Duke Energy logo is seen
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Duke Energy Accused of Over-Collecting $90 Million from Customers

Senators Hold Capitol Hill Press Conference On Iran War Powers Resolution
Local  |  FOX 59

Senator Warnock to Speak at Indiana Black Expo Ecumenical Service

Two people examining a poster titled "Quality of Place" with handwritten notes and suggestions.
Local  |  Indiana Capital Chronicle

IEDC ‘On Track’ to Close Out First Edition of Community Grants; Start Awarding New Round

Lush, verdant forest with dense foliage and fallen logs on the ground.
Local  |  FOX 59

‘Please, please protect me and my babies’: Owen County woman rides out storm with 4 chihuahuas, German shepherd

A utility truck with flashing lights clearing debris from a road at night, surrounded by fallen trees and power lines.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Storm Damage Reported Across Multiple Indiana Counties

Residential neighborhood
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indy Complex Denies Neglect After Tenant Exposes Structural Issues

Greg Ballard
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Ballard Volunteer Accused of Forged Signatures

The image shows the "aes Indian" logo, which appears to be the logo for an Indian company or organization.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

IURC Approves $71 Million Rate Increase for AES Indiana

A car filling up with gasoline at a gas station showing a close up of the pump in the gas tank from a side view.
Local  |  John Herrick

The Latest on Gas Price Volatility in Indiana and Elsewhere

Hoosier Lottery
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Indianapolis CA$H 5 Ticket Hits $1.57 Million Jackpot

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close