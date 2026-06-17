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Indianapolis CA$H 5 Ticket Hits $1.57 Million Jackpot

A lucky Hoosier Lottery player in Indianapolis is holding a ticket worth more than $1.5 million after matching all five numbers in Tuesday night’s CA$H 5 drawing.

Published on June 17, 2026

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Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

Indianapolis CA$H 5 Ticket Hits $1.57 Million Jackpot

INDIANAPOLIS — A lucky Hoosier Lottery player in Indianapolis is holding a ticket worth more than $1.5 million after matching all five numbers in Tuesday night’s CASH 5 drawing.

The winning CA$H 5 jackpot ticket, worth $1,571,745, was purchased in Marion County at Hoosier to Go – Lynhurst Petroleum, located at 5220 W. Troy Ave. in Indianapolis. Lottery authorities say tickets sold in the area should be checked carefully, as one entry matched all winning numbers in the June 16 drawing.

The winning numbers were 5, 19, 34, 35, and 36.

The jackpot win turned an ordinary Tuesday night into a life-changing moment for one player, who now joins the list of CASH 5 jackpot winners in Indiana.

Players are encouraged to double-check their tickets using the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App, which allows users to scan and verify results quickly.

The Hoosier Lottery has not yet announced whether the winner has come forward to claim the prize.

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