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Man, Woman Found Dead Inside Morgan County Home

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were discovered dead inside a residence near Paragon on Wednesday.

Published on June 17, 2026

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MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation is underway in Morgan County after a man and woman were found dead inside a home near Paragon.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the two people were located in a residence located in the 1700 block of South Denny Hill Road on Wednesday. Someone had reported hearing gunshots.

Authorities have not released the ages of the victims and said there is no further threat to the community.

No other details about the case have been released.

Morgan County Sheriff's Office

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