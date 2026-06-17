Rokita Wants Execution Date for Vanderburgh County Child Killer

Jeffrey Weisheit (Source: Vanderburgh County Jail)

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has filed a motion with the Indiana Supreme Court to seek an execution date for a man convicted of murdering two children in Vanderburgh County 16 years ago.

In 2012, Jeffrey Weisheit was found guilty of the murders of 5-year-old Caleb Lynch and 7-year-old Alyssa Lynch in 2010. Weisheit tied up Caleb with duct tape and then lit railroad flares in his clothing, causing a fire in a home that also killed Alyssa.

Weisheit was eventually captured after leading authorities on a chase into Kentucky. He was then sentenced to death and denied post-conviction relief and multiple petitions to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana.

The motion from Rokita aims to carry out the death sentence.

“For more than 15 years, the family of these two innocent children has waited for justice,” Rokita said in a released statement. “A jury lawfully convicted Weisheit and sentenced him to death. That sentence has been upheld through every level of the judicial system. It is long past time to carry out the sentence.”