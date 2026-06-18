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Lightning Strike Starts House Fire in Bargersville

The Bargersville Fire Department said a lightning strike during Wednesday night's storms caused a home to catch on fire.

Published on June 18, 2026

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Emergency vehicles and firefighters responding to a nighttime incident at a residential house.
Source: Bargersville Fire Department

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. — The Bargersville Fire Department said a lightning strike caused a house to catch fire Wednesday night.

The fire department said firefighters were sent to a home in the 4600 block of Shelby Circle at around 9:36 p.m. on a report of a house fire. When crews arrived, they saw a fire coming from the roof of the two-story home.

Firefighters put out the blaze in the attic before it could spread elsewhere in the home. The attic sustained significant damage, but thankfully, no injuries were reported.

In a release from the Bargersville Fire Department, they said the family was displaced as a result of the fire and is currently staying with relatives.

The lightning was during Wednesday’s strong storms that rolled across the state.

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