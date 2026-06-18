Man Who Shot and Killed Ex in Indy Apartment Last Year Convicted

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been convicted in a shooting that killed a woman inside an Indianapolis apartment last June.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced the conviction of 36-year-old Clarence White on Thursday. White was charged with murder, three counts of attempted murder, burglary, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

“This conviction was made possible by the courage of the survivors and witnesses who were willing to come forward to tell the truth, as well as the strong forensic evidence presented at trial,” Prosecutor Mears said. “Because of their bravery and the investigative work, we were able to secure justice for Kia Robinson and everyone impacted by this senseless tragedy.”

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said that on the night of June 3, 2025, White went into his ex-girlfriend Kia Robinson’s apartment and opened fire. The shooting killed Robinson and injured another man who was shot in the chest while in the hallway outside the apartment.

White also fired shots that narrowly missed two other people, including Robinson’s son, who was in the apartment at the time of the shooting.

The next day, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit and SWAT team found White and arrested him. Police also recovered the murder weapon.

According to investigators, White had sent threatening text messages to Robinson just days before the murder.