Listen Live
Close
Local

Man Who Shot and Killed Ex in Indy Apartment Last Year Convicted

On Thursday, the Marion County Prosecutor's Office announced the conviction of 36-year-old Clarence White for the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend Kia Robinson.

Published on June 18, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been convicted in a shooting that killed a woman inside an Indianapolis apartment last June.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced the conviction of 36-year-old Clarence White on Thursday. White was charged with murder, three counts of attempted murder, burglary, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

“This conviction was made possible by the courage of the survivors and witnesses who were willing to come forward to tell the truth, as well as the strong forensic evidence presented at trial,” Prosecutor Mears said. “Because of their bravery and the investigative work, we were able to secure justice for Kia Robinson and everyone impacted by this senseless tragedy.”

Night scene of multiple police vehicles with flashing lights parked on a city street.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said that on the night of June 3, 2025, White went into his ex-girlfriend Kia Robinson’s apartment and opened fire. The shooting killed Robinson and injured another man who was shot in the chest while in the hallway outside the apartment.

White also fired shots that narrowly missed two other people, including Robinson’s son, who was in the apartment at the time of the shooting.

The next day, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit and SWAT team found White and arrested him. Police also recovered the murder weapon.

According to investigators, White had sent threatening text messages to Robinson just days before the murder.

Related Tags

Clarence White Local News - Crime Ryan Mears Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News Violent Crime Unit

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
Illinois Governer JB Pritzker at the No Kings Rally in Downtown Chicago at the Petrillo Bandshell In Chicago, Ilinois
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Illinois Is Bad For Business

A weather map showing severe weather hazards including tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail across the Midwest region of the United States.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Tornado Outbreak Risk Expands Across Indiana

Tornado outlook map for Wednesday, June 17, 2026, showing probability of tornado occurrence across the central United States.
2 Items
Local  |  John Herrick

NWS Provides Update on Indiana’s Severe Weather Chances for Wednesday Night

NFL: JUL 30 Chicago Bears Training Camp
6 Items
The Hammer and Nigel Show  |  Nick Cottongim

6 Things to Change About the Chicago Bears When They Move to Indiana – Bears Fans Won’t Agree

A well-stocked bar with numerous bottles, glasses, and lighting fixtures displayed on wooden shelves.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Unlicensed Indy Club Shut Down for Operating Illegally

Ohio State v Indiana
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Boiling Point At Indiana University

A weather map showing a severe weather threat for Wednesday, June 17, 2026, with high risk areas and potential hazards like damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Severe Weather Threat Grows Wednesday Across Indiana

Zionsville Wastewater System
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Zionsville Sewage Crisis: Town Ignored 20 Years of Warnings

Local News
A middle-aged man with a beard and glasses sitting at a desk in an office setting, surrounded by framed photos and other decor.
Local  |  John Herrick

Shelbyville Mayor Apologizes for Viral Video; Residents Express Skepticism and Anger

Night scene of multiple police vehicles with flashing lights parked on a city street.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Man Who Shot and Killed Ex in Indy Apartment Last Year Convicted

A smiling young woman with curly hair wearing a black shirt and gray shorts, using a walker and standing on a paved path in a grassy, tree-lined neighborhood.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indy Doctors Debut Hydrogel Technology to Block Amputee Pain

Emergency vehicles and firefighters responding to a nighttime incident at a residential house.
Local  |  Staff

Lightning Strike Starts House Fire in Bargersville

In this photo illustration, the Duke Energy logo is seen
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Duke Energy Accused of Over-Collecting $90 Million from Customers

Senators Hold Capitol Hill Press Conference On Iran War Powers Resolution
Local  |  FOX 59

Senator Warnock to Speak at Indiana Black Expo Ecumenical Service

Two people examining a poster titled "Quality of Place" with handwritten notes and suggestions.
Local  |  Indiana Capital Chronicle

IEDC ‘On Track’ to Close Out First Edition of Community Grants; Start Awarding New Round

Lush, verdant forest with dense foliage and fallen logs on the ground.
Local  |  FOX 59

‘Please, please protect me and my babies’: Owen County woman rides out storm with 4 chihuahuas, German shepherd

A utility truck with flashing lights clearing debris from a road at night, surrounded by fallen trees and power lines.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Storm Damage Reported Across Multiple Indiana Counties

Residential neighborhood
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indy Complex Denies Neglect After Tenant Exposes Structural Issues

Greg Ballard
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Ballard Volunteer Accused of Forged Signatures

The image shows the "aes Indian" logo, which appears to be the logo for an Indian company or organization.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

IURC Approves $71 Million Rate Increase for AES Indiana

A car filling up with gasoline at a gas station showing a close up of the pump in the gas tank from a side view.
Local  |  John Herrick

The Latest on Gas Price Volatility in Indiana and Elsewhere

Hoosier Lottery
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Indianapolis CA$H 5 Ticket Hits $1.57 Million Jackpot

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close