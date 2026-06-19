Source: ALLISON ROBBERT / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Governor Mike Braun and Indiana Utility Consumer Counselor Abby Gray weighed in on the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission’s recent decision to approve another rate increase.

Braun is pushing Gray, who is Indiana’s top ratepayer adovate, to challenge a $71 million rate increae for AES Indiana customers. He called the utility commission’s decision unacceptable.

“When I appointed Abby Gray as the ratepayer advocate at the Office of Utility Consumer Counselor, I knew she would help me fight for Hoosiers,” Braun said in a statement Thursday. “My priority is improving affordability for Hoosiers.”

Gray says she will file a request asking regulators to reconsider the increase, calling Braun’s support for customers unprecedented.

“I appreciate the opportunity to continue the fight for AES customers,” Gray said in a statement.