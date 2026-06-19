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Shooting on Indy’s Near East Side Kills a Man

Someone shot and killed a man on Indianapolis' near east side Thursday night, say Indianapolis Metro Police.

Published on June 19, 2026

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A police car parked on the street outside a residential house, with several police officers standing on the porch.
Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — A man died following a shooting on Indy’s near east side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, around 8:10 p.m., officers were called to the 2000 block of East Washington Street on reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, police located a 50-year-old man with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition and died shortly after arriving.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Shem Ragsdale at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or via email at Shem.Ragsdale@indy.gov. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

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