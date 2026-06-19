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Atlanta Dream Knock Off Indiana Fever 108-101

Published on June 18, 2026

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WNBA: JUN 18 Atlanta Dream at Indiana Fever
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS–The Atlanta Dream took control in the second quarter and knocked off the Indiana Fever Thursday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse 108-101.

The Dream put up a season high 60 points in the paint. They outscored the Fever in the paint 60-46.

Indiana led 29-24 after the first quarter of play, but the Dream raced out to a 7-0 run to begin the second quarter and eventually outscored Indiana in the second period 34-20. That gave them a 58-49 lead at the half.

The Fever would eventually tie the game at 95-95, but then Atlanta outscored them 13-6 over the final 3:16.

All five Dream starters ended up in double figure scoring. Angel Reese led the way with 21 points and 11 rebounds on 8-14 shooting.

The Fever were paced by Kelsey Mitchell and Caitlin Clark. They both scored 26 points followed by Aliyah Boston with 23 points and eight rebounds. Sophie Cunningham added 12 off the Fever bench.

Indiana drops to 9-6 on the year. This loss ended the Fever’s winning streak at four games.

Indiana and Atlanta square off again on Saturday in Atlanta. Tipoff at 1 pm. You can hear the game on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan.

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