Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Mike Braun has declared a state of disaster emergency for 63 Indiana counties following severe weather earlier this week.

A derecho, tornadoes, and flooding touched down in regions across the state Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The emergency declaration covers the following counties:

Allen

Bartholomew

Benton

Boone

Brown

Carroll

Cass

Clay

Clinton

Dearborn

Decatur

Delaware

Elkhart

Franklin

Fountain

Fulton

Grant

Greene

Hamilton

Hancock

Harrison

Hendricks

Howard

Huntington

Jackson

Jasper

Jay

Jefferson

Jennings

Johnson

Kosciusko

Knox

LaGrange

Lake

LaPorte

Lawrence

Madison

Marion

Marshall

Miami

Monroe

Montgomery

Morgan

Newton

Ohio

Owen

Parke

Porter

Putnam

Randolph

Ripley

Rush

Shelby

St. Joseph

Steuben

Switzerland

Tippecanoe

Wabash

Warren

White

Vanderburgh

Vermillion

Vigo

“Many Hoosier communities were impacted by the severe weather that swept through our state this week,” Braun said in a release on Friday. “This emergency declaration ensures that every available state resource is mobilized quickly to support response efforts, help local governments address urgent needs, and help Hoosiers recover.”

The emergency declaration remains in effect for 30 days. It allows the Indiana Department of Homeland Security to financially help impacted families. People can use the State Disaster Relief Fund to cover eligible expenses.