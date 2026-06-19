Braun Declares State of Disaster Emergency for 63 Counties
Gov. Braun Declares State of Disaster Emergency for 63 Indiana Counties
INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Mike Braun has declared a state of disaster emergency for 63 Indiana counties following severe weather earlier this week.
A derecho, tornadoes, and flooding touched down in regions across the state Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
The emergency declaration covers the following counties:
- Allen
- Bartholomew
- Benton
- Boone
- Brown
- Carroll
- Cass
- Clay
- Clinton
- Dearborn
- Decatur
- Delaware
- Elkhart
- Franklin
- Fountain
- Fulton
- Grant
- Greene
- Hamilton
- Hancock
- Harrison
- Hendricks
- Howard
- Huntington
- Jackson
- Jasper
- Jay
- Jefferson
- Jennings
- Johnson
- Kosciusko
- Knox
- LaGrange
- Lake
- LaPorte
- Lawrence
- Madison
- Marion
- Marshall
- Miami
- Monroe
- Montgomery
- Morgan
- Newton
- Ohio
- Owen
- Parke
- Porter
- Putnam
- Randolph
- Ripley
- Rush
- Shelby
- St. Joseph
- Steuben
- Switzerland
- Tippecanoe
- Wabash
- Warren
- White
- Vanderburgh
- Vermillion
- Vigo
“Many Hoosier communities were impacted by the severe weather that swept through our state this week,” Braun said in a release on Friday. “This emergency declaration ensures that every available state resource is mobilized quickly to support response efforts, help local governments address urgent needs, and help Hoosiers recover.”
The emergency declaration remains in effect for 30 days. It allows the Indiana Department of Homeland Security to financially help impacted families. People can use the State Disaster Relief Fund to cover eligible expenses.