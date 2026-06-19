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East Side Shooting Kills Man Linked to 2024 Indy Drug Raid

Police have not released any details about a possible suspect or motive.

Published on June 19, 2026

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A person jumping from a roof onto a lower roof below.
Source: FOX 59 / FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — A man killed in an early morning east side shooting was previously identified by police as a high-ranking member of a former Indianapolis drug crew who was arrested during a 2024 drug raid.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Eric D. Butler. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 2:15 a.m. Friday to the 200 block of South Franklin Road, where they found Butler suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Police have not released any details about a possible suspect or motive. The shooting remains under investigation.

Butler’s death comes months after he was arrested by Indiana State Police during a drug raid at a near east side home in September 2024. Investigators said Butler was connected to the former Grundy crew and was accused of dealing crack cocaine from a home in the 3100 block of East Washington Street.

According to court documents, troopers executed a search warrant after a confidential informant made several controlled drug buys at the home. During the raid, police said 14 people ran from the house before Butler was taken into custody after climbing out of an attic window.

Butler was charged with dealing cocaine, dealing a narcotic drug, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. A jury later found him not guilty of those charges in February 2025.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

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