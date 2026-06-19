Man Killed in Shooting on Indy’s East Side

Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — Someone shot and killed a man on the east side of Indianapolis Friday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers got to South Franklin Road, near I-465, around 2:15 a.m. That’s where they found 35-year-old Eric D. Butler with gunshot wounds.

Medics took Butler to a hospital, where he later died.

Police are investigating the shooting, and they urge you to give them a call if you have any information. You can contact the IMPD Homicide Officer at (317) 327-3475.