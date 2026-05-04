One Hurt in Shooting Near Castleton Square Mall

Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in critical condition following a shooting Sunday night near Castleton Square Mall.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police were called to the Chai and Kathi Roll Lounge on Castleton Corner Drive around 8:40 p.m. They found the man at the scene with gunshot wounds. Police say the man was affiliated with the restaurant, and customers and employees were inside when the shots were fired.

RELATED | Last month, another man was shot and killed at a LongHorn Steakhouse near the mall.